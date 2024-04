Taurine ameliorates sensorimotor function by inhibiting apoptosis and activating A2 astrocytes in mice after subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is a form of severe acute stroke with very high mortality and disability rates. Early brain injury (EBI) and delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI) contribute to the poor prognosis of patients with SAH. Currently, some researchers have started to focus on changes in amino acid metabolism that occur in brain tissues after SAH. Taurine is a sulfur-containing amino acid that is semi-essential in animals, and it plays important roles in various processes, such as neurodevelopment, osmotic pressure regulation, and membrane stabilization. In acute stroke, such as cerebral hemorrhage, taurine plays a neuroprotective role. However, the role of taurine after subarachnoid hemorrhage has rarely been reported. In the present study, we established a mouse model of SAH. We found that taurine administration effectively improved the sensorimotor function of these mice. In addition, taurine treatment alleviated sensorimotor neuron damage and reduced the proportion of apoptotic cells. Furthermore, taurine treatment enhanced the polarization of astrocytes toward the neuroprotective phenotype while inhibiting their polarization toward the neurotoxic phenotype. This study is the first to reveal the relationship between taurine and astrocyte polarization and may provide a new strategy for SAH research and clinical treatment.© 2024. The Author(s).

