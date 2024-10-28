SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Understanding barriers and facilitators to lifestyle management in people with polycystic ovary syndrome: A mixed method systematic review.

Oct 28, 2024

Experts: Margaret McGowan,Rhonda Garad,Girija Wadhwani,Sophia Torkel,Vibhuti Rao,Alison Maunder,Elaine K Osei-Safo,Lisa J Moran,Stephanie Cowan

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Margaret McGowan

    Monash Centre of Health Research Implementation, Monash University, Clayton, Australia.

    Rhonda Garad

    Monash Centre of Health Research Implementation, Monash University, Clayton, Australia.

    Girija Wadhwani

    Deakin University, Docklands, Australia.

    Sophia Torkel

    Monash Centre of Health Research Implementation, Monash University, Clayton, Australia.

    Vibhuti Rao

    NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University, Penrith, Australia.

    Alison Maunder

    NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University, Penrith, Australia.

    Elaine K Osei-Safo

    Monash Centre of Health Research Implementation, Monash University, Clayton, Australia.

    Lisa J Moran

    Monash Centre of Health Research Implementation, Monash University, Clayton, Australia.

    Stephanie Cowan

    Monash Centre of Health Research Implementation, Monash University, Clayton, Australia.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement