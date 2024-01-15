Expression analysis of vitamin D receptor-associated long noncoding RNAs in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Vitamin D is a neuroactive steroid that carries out its biological functions through the vitamin D receptor (VDR). The VDR gene interacts with certain long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs). The present study is aimed at evaluating the expression levels of the VDR gene as well as those of HOTAIR, H19, MALAT1, and P21 lncRNAs in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

This research was conducted on 38 RRMS patients and 38 healthy individuals. The expression levels of VDR and selected lncRNAs in peripheral blood as well as those of vitamin D in the plasma were measured.

The results revealed a significant increase in the expression of lncRNA H19 in the RRMS group compared to the control group. The analysis of the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve for H19 gene expression demonstrated a diagnostic value of 0.699 (95% CI: 0.575-0.823). Positive correlations were detected between VDR and lncRNA HOTAIR (r = 0.446, p = 0.008), H19 (r = 0.351, p = 0.042), MALAT1 (r = 0.464, p = 0.006), and P21 (r = 0.512, p = 0.002) in MS patients.

The findings of this study suggest that lncRNA H19 could serve as a potential biomarker for MS diagnosis (Tab. 4, Fig. 1, Ref. 34).



