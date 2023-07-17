Leave it in the past – primary treatment modality for high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer is not associated with secondary cytoreduction outcomes: A Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Team Ovary study.

To compare outcomes of patients with high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) who underwent secondary cytoreduction surgery (SCS) after up-front treatment with neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by interval debulking surgery (NACT-IDS) versus primary debulking surgery (PDS).

Patients with high-grade EOC who underwent SCS from 2/1/2004-10/31/2021 were classified by up-front treatment. Clinical and treatment characteristics were compared between cohorts. Progression-free survival (PFS2) and overall survival (OS2) following SCS were compared using a Cox model adjusted for stage, age at SCS, and number of years between end of chemotherapy and SCS.

Of 374 patients, 62 (17%) underwent NACT-IDS and 312 (83%) PDS. Justification for NACT was disease extent (n = 57, 92%), comorbidities (n = 3, 5%), and thromboembolism (n = 2, 3%). The NACT-IDS cohort had a higher median age at SCS (64 years [IQR: 56-70] vs 59 years [IQR: 53-66]; P = .03), higher proportion of stage III/IV disease (100% vs 81%; P < .001), and shorter median interval between end of chemotherapy and SCS (1.5 years [IQR: 1.1-2.3] vs 1.9 years [IQR: 1.3-3.1]; P = .01). Achievement of complete gross resection at SCS did not differ between NACT-IDS and PDS (84% vs 88%; P = .18). PFS2 (HR: 1.19, 95% CI: 0.83-1.71) and OS2 (HR: 0.96, 95% CI: 0.57-1.63) did not vary by primary treatment modality after adjusting for clinically relevant covariates.

Despite more extensive disease at presentation, patients with high-grade EOC who recur after NACT-IDS seem to have similar surgical and survival outcomes after SCS compared to patients who recur after PDS, suggesting that prior NACT-IDS should not preclude SCS.

