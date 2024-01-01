SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

The association between lipid parameters and erectile dysfunction: a two-sample Mendelian randomization and case-control study.

Jan 01, 2024

Contributors: Minghui Ke,Binghao Bao,Zhenghao Ke,Wenjing Ma,Jianqiang Guo,Lei Zhang,Haolang Wen,Lirong Ma,Guohui Fan,Baoxing Liu

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Minghui Ke

    Department of Andrology, China-Japan Friendship Hospital, Beijing, China.

    Binghao Bao

    Department of Andrology, China-Japan Friendship Hospital, Beijing, China.

    Graduate School of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China.

    Zhenghao Ke

    Department of Andrology, China-Japan Friendship Hospital, Beijing, China.

    Wenjing Ma

    Graduate School of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China.

    Jianqiang Guo

    Graduate School of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China.

    Lei Zhang

    Graduate School of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China.

    Haolang Wen

    Graduate School of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China.

    Lirong Ma

    Beijing Chaoyang District Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China. 13520409617@139.com.

    Guohui Fan

    Institute of Clinical Medical Sciences, China-Japan Friendship Hospital, Beijing, China. fanguohui08@163.com.

    Baoxing Liu

    Department of Andrology, China-Japan Friendship Hospital, Beijing, China. liubaoxing@zryhyy.com.cn.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement