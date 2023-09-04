Silent Embolic Infarction after Neuroform Atlas Stent-Assisted Coiling of Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms.

There is still controversy regarding whether neck remodeling stent affects the occurrence of silent embolic infarction (SEI) after aneurysm coiling. Thus, the aim of the present study was to investigate the incidence of SEI after stent-assisted coiling (SAC) using Neuroform Atlas Stent (NAS) and possible risk factors. This study also includes a comparison with simple coiling group during the same period to estimate the impact of NAS on the occurrence of SEI.

This study included a total of 96 unruptured intracranial aneurysms in 96 patients treated with SAC using NAS. Correlations of demographic data, aneurysm characteristics, and angiographic parameters with properties of SEI were analyzed. The incidence and characteristics of SEI were investigated in 28 patients who underwent simple coiling during the same period, and the results were compared with the SAC group.

In the diffusion-weighted imaging obtained on the 1st day after SAC, a total of 106 SEI lesions were observed in 48 (50%) of 96 patients. Of these 48 patients, 38 (79.2%) had 1-3 lesions. Of 106 lesions, 74 (69.8%) had a diameter less than 3 mm. SEI occurred more frequently in older patients (≥60 years, p=0.013). The volume of SEI was found to be significantly increased in older age (≥60 years, p=0.032), hypertension (p=0.036), and aneurysm size ≥5 mm (p=0.047). The incidence and mean volume of SEI in the SAC group (n=96) were similar to those of the simple coiling group (n=28) during the same period.

SEIs are common after NAS-assisted coiling. Their incidence in SAC was comparable to that in simple coiling. They occurred more frequently at an older age. Therefore, the use of NAS in the treatment of unruptured intracranial aneurysm does not seem to be associated with an increased risk of thromboembolic events if antiplatelet premedication has been performed well.



