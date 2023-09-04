 Silent Embolic Infarction after Neuroform Atlas Stent-Assisted Coiling of Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms. - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Silent Embolic Infarction after Neuroform Atlas Stent-Assisted Coiling of Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysms.

Sep 04, 2023

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Seung Ho Shin

    Department of Neurosurgery, Biomedical Research Institute, Pusan National University Hospital, School of Medicine, Pusan National University, Busan, Korea.

    Lee Hwangbo

    Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Biomedical Research Institute, Pusan National University Hospital, School of Medicine, Pusan National University, Busan, Korea.

    Tae-Hong Lee

    Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Biomedical Research Institute, Pusan National University Hospital, School of Medicine, Pusan National University, Busan, Korea.

    Jun Kyeung Ko

    Department of Neurosurgery, Biomedical Research Institute, Pusan National University Hospital, School of Medicine, Pusan National University, Busan, Korea.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST