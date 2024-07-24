Rescue Vertebral Stenting Shows Promise in Improving Outcomes for Acute Posterior Tandem Occlusion

Photo Credit: Stockdevil

The acute vertebrobasilar occlusion associated with the poor prognosis, particularly tandem occlusion. However, few data on the efficacy of the endovascular therapy was indicated in this occlusion.

We investigated whether the additional rescue extracranial vertebral stenting improved clinical outcome by modified Rankin scale (mRS) score within 3 months after the procedure.

This was a retrospective analysis of patients with acute posterior tandem occlusion who were treated with rescue extracranial vertebral stenting between December 2020 and January 2024 at our hospital. Clinical, neuroimaging, procedural, and complication data were collected. Primary outcomes included the rate of good outcomes (mRS ≤ 2) at 3-month follow-up.

Nine patients who underwent rescue extracranial vertebral stenting in posterior circulation tandem occlusions were enrolled in the study. All patients were achieved the successful recanalization (mTICI ≥ 2b). Of Dotter technique in the “distal-to-proximal” approach, Diagnostic-Dotter made up 66.7%. Five patients (55.6%) with good outcome (mRS ≤ 2) at 3 months, and 1 patient (11.1%) underwent suboccipital decompressive craniectomy due to the malignant cerebellar infarction.

Our study suggests that despite the small series with posterior tandem occlusions, the rescue extracranial vertebral stenting could be an important alternative treatment followed by mechanical thrombectomy.