Differentiating Polyclonal Parapsoriasis from Early-Stage MF and Other Dermatoses

The following is a summary of “Single cell sequencing delineates T-cell clonality and pathogenesis of the parapsoriasis disease group,” published in the September 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Alkon et al.

Mycosis fungoid (MF), the most prevalent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, frequently remains undiagnosed in its early stages due to its clinical resemblance to benign skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis (AD). The differentiation between MF and “parapsoriasis en plaque,” which can manifest as either small- or large-plaque forms, remains controversial and challenging. This study aimed to delineate the spectrum of parapsoriasis by characterizing its distinct features through single-cell RNA sequencing of skin biopsies from patients across the parapsoriasis-to-early-stage MF spectrum, including small and large plaques and comparing these with samples from AD, psoriasis, and healthy controls. Their analysis revealed that 6 out of 8 large-plaque lesions contained either expanded alpha/beta or gamma/delta T-cell clones with downregulated CD7 expression, indicative of early-stage MF.

In contrast, 6 out of 7 small-plaque lesions exhibited a polyclonal T-cell distribution and lacked the lymphomatous characteristics of early-stage MF. These small-plaque lesions also presented a less inflammatory microenvironment than early-stage MF or AD. Notably, both polyclonal small- and large-plaque lesions featured a distinct population of NPY+ innate lymphoid cells. They showed a unique stromal signature, with complement upregulation and heightened antimicrobial responsiveness in fibroblasts and sweat gland cells, respectively. These findings contrasted sharply with the specific cellular profiles observed in AD and psoriasis, characterized by CD3+CRTH2+ IL13-expressing “Th2A” cells and prominent type 17 inflammation, respectively.

The results suggest that polyclonal small- and large-plaque lesions represent a distinct disease entity with a unique immunological profile not previously described. Researchers propose the term “polyclonal parapsoriasis en plaque” to describe these lesions, which can be distinguished from early- and advanced-stage MF, psoriasis, and AD based on several cellular and molecular features.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0091674924009424